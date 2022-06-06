Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

WTRG traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $47.47. 18,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 316.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 72,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

