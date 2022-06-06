Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.32 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.73. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.06.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

