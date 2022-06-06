Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 31,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,795. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $3,509,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 230.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

