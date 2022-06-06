EXMO Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $266,445.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $266,445.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,365.64 or 0.99983735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.