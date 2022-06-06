Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is Marshfield Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 7.1% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.78% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $177,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,575 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 39,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 42,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,506. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

