FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

FDS stock opened at $379.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $319.65 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.67.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

