Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $492.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 819.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

