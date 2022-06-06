Financial Contrast: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.71 -$65.67 million $0.32 89.60 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.37%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 387.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

