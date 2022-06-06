Financial Survey: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola HBC and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola HBC 0 5 4 0 2.44 Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus target price of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 390.92%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Zevia PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola HBC $8.48 billion 0.97 $647.39 million N/A N/A Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.41 -$45.99 million ($1.94) -1.49

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zevia PBC beats Coca-Cola HBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Aquarius, Averna, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.