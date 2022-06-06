First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

