Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 168.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:FBC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.26. 2,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

