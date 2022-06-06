FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.86 and last traded at $160.60. Approximately 7,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

