Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.57. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 11,469 shares trading hands.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

