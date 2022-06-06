Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,669. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.59.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.