Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE:F opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

