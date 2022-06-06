Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.50

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 4725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.70. The firm has a market cap of £124.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

