Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

