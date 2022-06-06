Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.27

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Function X has a total market cap of $108.92 million and $437,082.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.71 or 1.00358899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

