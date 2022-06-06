Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.27

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Function X has a total market cap of $108.92 million and $437,082.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.71 or 1.00358899 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030271 BTC.
  • dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001569 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014661 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

