Fundamenta Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,514.52 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $65,514.52 and approximately $105.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.72 or 0.00897466 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 270.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00397375 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,475,881 coins and its circulating supply is 1,205,765 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.