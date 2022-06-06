Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $583,705.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

