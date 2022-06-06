FYDcoin Tops One Day Volume of $521.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $521.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,904,800 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

