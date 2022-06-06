G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.10

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.