GamerCoin (GHX) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $234,524.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00845346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 230.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00381250 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 418,776,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

