GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JOB opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.