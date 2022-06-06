Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

GEGYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 185 ($2.32) in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 177 ($2.22) to GBX 182 ($2.28) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

