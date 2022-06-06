Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,669,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $146,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.38.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.11 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

