Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.91.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $21.71 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.