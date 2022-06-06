GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million.GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 419.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

