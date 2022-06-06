Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

