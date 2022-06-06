Goldcoin Market Cap Reaches $838,997.05 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $838,997.05 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00204823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001825 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006158 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.