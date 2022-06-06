Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 0.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 2,443,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

