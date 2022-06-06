Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBNH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

