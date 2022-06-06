Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

GHL stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

