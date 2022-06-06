Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of GO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.52. 622,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,599 shares of company stock worth $22,897,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

