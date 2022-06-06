Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will post sales of $104.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.63 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $92.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.95 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $625.03 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $634.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.