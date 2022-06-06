Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) will post sales of $104.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.63 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $92.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.95 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $625.03 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $634.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.