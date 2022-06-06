Guggenheim Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.12.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phreesia by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Phreesia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

