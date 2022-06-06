GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.53

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $39.96 million and $35,548.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,937,533 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

