HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $193.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.