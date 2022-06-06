HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.
Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $193.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
