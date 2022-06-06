Head to Head Analysis: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $11.42, suggesting a potential upside of 559.92%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 94.13%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.72 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -3.15 Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.74 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -3.96

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -53.75% -36.24% -30.71% Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A

Summary

Beauty Health beats Nephros on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

