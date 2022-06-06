Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000307 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00214714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034262 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

