Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 247,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

