Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $141.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $129.49 and last traded at $127.78, with a volume of 2627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $15,254,170. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 7.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Hess by 79.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Hess by 36.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

