Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

