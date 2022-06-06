Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.82

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,677.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

