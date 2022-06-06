Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. Hippo shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 4,037 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

