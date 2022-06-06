HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q1 results reflect continued strong demand for its printers, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of repurchasing at least $4 billion worth of its common stock in FY22 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in 2H22, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in HP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in HP by 6,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in HP by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

