HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $649.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $649.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HubSpot stock opened at $354.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.13. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $295.53 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

