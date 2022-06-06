HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.07 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. HUNT has a total market cap of $61.07 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.64 or 1.00109500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

