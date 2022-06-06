HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.40. HUYA shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24,368 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

