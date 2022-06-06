Hydra One Day Trading Volume Hits $253,722.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Hydra has a market cap of $34.11 million and $253,722.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00013400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,079,369 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

